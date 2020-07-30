Wisdom of Crowds

Episode 27: Reassessing the Reactionary Right
Episode 27: Reassessing the Reactionary Right

Jul 30, 2020

Are we reaching a tipping point in our politics, and is the very legitimacy of our democratic system is being called into question? The Week's Damon Linker joins Shadi and Damir to discuss how a desperate narrative seems to be taking a hold on the Right, its historical antecedents, and whether the threat comes from an illiberal ideology or if our Union has always been more precarious than we thought.

Reading List:

"When Conservatives Become Revolutionaries," by Damon Linker (The Week)

"Democracy Maybe," by Lee Drutman, Joe Goldman, and Larry Diamond (Voter Study Group)

