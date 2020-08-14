Wisdom of Crowds

Episode 29: Writing, Working Out, and Why Ordinary People Do Extraordinary Evil
Aug 14, 2020

It's summer. Damir rings up Shadi to talk about the pleasure of writing and the pain of exercising, before the conversation takes a much darker turn.

Required Reading:

Islamic Exceptionalism, by Shadi Hamid

That Mohammed Tweet, by Shadi Hamid

