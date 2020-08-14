Episode 29: Writing, Working Out, and Why Ordinary People Do Extraordinary Evil

Wisdom of CrowdsEpisode 29: Writing, Working Out, and Why Ordinary People Do Extraordinary Evil1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:07:34-1:07:34Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Episode 29: Writing, Working Out, and Why Ordinary People Do Extraordinary EvilWisdom of CrowdsAug 14, 2020ShareIt's summer. Damir rings up Shadi to talk about the pleasure of writing and the pain of exercising, before the conversation takes a much darker turn.Required Reading:Islamic Exceptionalism, by Shadi HamidThat Mohammed Tweet, by Shadi HamidDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksWisdom of CrowdsAgreement is nice. Disagreement is better.Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeWisdom of CrowdsRecent EpisodesCameron Kasky on How Israel Lost AmericaMar 7 • Shadi Hamid, Cameron Kasky, and Damir MarusicAre We All Clavicular Now?Feb 23 • Damir Marusic, Shadi Hamid, and Christine EmbaJust How Worried Should We Be About AI?Feb 15 • Damir Marusic and Samuel KimbrielAmerican Exceptionalism on TrialFeb 3 • Shadi Hamid, Trita Parsi, and Alex GroddWhat the New Right Actually BelievesJan 27 • Samuel Kimbriel, Christine Emba, and Laura K. FieldVenezuela and Its ConsequencesJan 9 • Damir Marusic and Shadi HamidHow Democracies Can Get Their Mojo BackDec 28, 2025 • Damir Marusic, Shadi Hamid, and Michael McFaulHoliday Special: The Case for a New American FoundingDec 24, 2025 • Wisdom of Crowds