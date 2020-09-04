Episode 30: The Revolution May Not Be Televised

During a livestream, Shadi and Damir talked about the site redesign and relaunch, why it's smart to abandon Big Tech platforms during the upheavals of the Age of Wokeness, how America is definitively not on the cusp of revolution (no matter what the activists might think), and whether violence was likelier if Trump defeats Biden than vice versa.
Wisdom of Crowds
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes