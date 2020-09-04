Wisdom of Crowds

Episode 30: The Revolution May Not Be Televised
Sep 04, 2020

During a livestream, Shadi and Damir talked about the site redesign and relaunch, why it's smart to abandon Big Tech platforms during the upheavals of the Age of Wokeness, how America is definitively not on the cusp of revolution (no matter what the activists might think), and whether violence was likelier if Trump defeats Biden than vice versa.

