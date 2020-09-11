Wisdom of Crowds

Episode 31: Smart People and Dumb Ideas
Sep 11, 2020

Shadi thinks Damir is getting more worried about our institutions. Damir reveals the depths of his relentless fatalism. All because NPR thought it was a good idea to interview a radical apologist for rioting and looting.

Reading List:

"One Author's Controversial View: 'In Defense of Looting'," by Natalie Escobar (NPR)

"Between Orientalism and Postmodernism: The Changing Nature of Western Feminist Thought Towards the Middle East," by Shadi Hamid (Hawwa)

The Reckless Mind: Intellectuals in Politics, Mark Lilla (NYRBooks)

"The Free Floater," by John Gray (TNR)

