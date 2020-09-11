Episode 31: Smart People and Dumb Ideas

Shadi thinks Damir is getting more worried about our institutions. Damir reveals the depths of his relentless fatalism. All because NPR thought it was a good idea to interview a radical apologist for rioting and looting.

Reading List:

"One Author's Controversial View: 'In Defense of Looting'," by Natalie Escobar (NPR)

"Between Orientalism and Postmodernism: The Changing Nature of Western Feminist Thought Towards the Middle East," by Shadi Hamid (Hawwa)

The Reckless Mind: Intellectuals in Politics, Mark Lilla (NYRBooks)

"The Free Floater," by John Gray (TNR)