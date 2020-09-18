Wisdom of Crowds

Episode 32: The Looming Crisis of Legitimacy
Episode 32: The Looming Crisis of Legitimacy

Sep 18, 2020

The great Nils Gilman of the Berggruen Institute and Noema joins Shadi and Damir to talk about why the upcoming elections feel existential, why our federal government feels increasingly illegitimate, and why Shadi's most recent piece in The Atlantic has annoyed so many people.

