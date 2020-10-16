Episode 35: Jewish Identity in the Age of Trump

What is dissolving the social bonds that tie us together in America? Is liberalism decaying? And is there a "successor ideology" waiting in the wings? Special guest Yehuda Kurtzer, President of the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, joins Shadi and Damir to talk about Jewish identity and American politics in the waning moments of 2020.
Reading List:
"Brooklyn's Anti-masking Protests Betray a Broken Culture," Yehuda Kurtzer (The Atlantic)
"Memory Malpractice," Yehuda Kurtzer (Tablet)
"Stop Being Shocked," Bari Weiss (Tablet)