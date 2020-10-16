Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Episode 35: Jewish Identity in the Age of Trump
0:00
-1:11:58

Episode 35: Jewish Identity in the Age of Trump

Wisdom of Crowds's avatar
Wisdom of Crowds
Oct 16, 2020

What is dissolving the social bonds that tie us together in America? Is liberalism decaying? And is there a "successor ideology" waiting in the wings? Special guest Yehuda Kurtzer, President of the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, joins Shadi and Damir to talk about Jewish identity and American politics in the waning moments of 2020.

Reading List:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture