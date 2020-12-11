Dec 11, 2020 • 1HR 41M
Episode 40: The Death of Liberal Democracy Won't Be Televised
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Andrew Sullivan joins Shadi and Damir to try to put the last four years of Trump into some kind of perspective. Was he stopped or did he succeed? Is he a symptom or a source of decay—or both? Is our republic doomed, or will things just go back to normal? And what's the proper role of a writer and intellectual in troubled times: to analyze or be engaged?
