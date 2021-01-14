Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Episode 43: Mending What's Torn
0:00
-1:40:45

Episode 43: Mending What's Torn

Wisdom of Crowds's avatar
Wisdom of Crowds
Jan 14, 2021

Is 1/6 our new 9/11? Are we in danger of making decisions in the heat of the moment that we will come to regret? Is the United States splitting apart fatally? And what will there after COVID be like?

Megan McArdle, the person most responsible for the invention of Wisdom of Crowds, joins Shadi and Damir to chew over our post-insurrection reality.

Reading List:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture