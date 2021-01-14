Episode 43: Mending What's Torn

Is 1/6 our new 9/11? Are we in danger of making decisions in the heat of the moment that we will come to regret? Is the United States splitting apart fatally? And what will there after COVID be like?
Megan McArdle, the person most responsible for the invention of Wisdom of Crowds, joins Shadi and Damir to chew over our post-insurrection reality.
Reading List:
"Why we should be frightened by tech companies’ censoring of conservatives," Megan McArdle (Washington Post)
"Trump fed off the establishment’s moral outrage. So did his followers," Megan McArdle (Washington Post)
"Trump's Exit," Heather MacDonald (City Journal)