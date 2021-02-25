Episode 49: Was Trump's Foreign Policy As Bad As We Think?

David Adesnik of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies joins the show to discuss Trump's foreign policy legacy and how much Biden's will differ. David also talks about his evolution from liberal Democrat to neoconservative, Shadi presses him on the Abraham Accords, and Damir reveals the problem with popular conceptions of "progress."

Required Reading:

"Why 'Anything But Trump' Should Not Be Biden’s Foreign Policy Mantra," by David Adesnik and John Hannah (The National Interest)

"From Trump to Biden," by David Adesnik and John Hannah (Foundation for Defense of Democracies)