Episode 51: Civility and Consensus Are Overrated

Too many commentators today want a "return to civility" in political discourse. Osita Nwanevu, a staff writer at The New Republic, and Samuel Kimbriel, a political philosopher, think that's misguided—rather than ignoring our fundamental disagreements, we should be arguing about them much more honestly. This episode's example: Osita's proposal to abolish the U.S. Constitution.
Required Reading:
Friendship as Sacred Knowing: Overcoming Isolation, by Samuel Kimbriel (Oxford University Press)
“The Constitution Is the Crisis,” by Osita Nwanevu (The New Republic)
"The Democracy Essays," by Samuel Kimbriel and Osita Nwanevu (Wisdom of Crowds)