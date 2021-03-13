Wisdom of Crowds

Episode 51: Civility and Consensus Are Overrated
Episode 51: Civility and Consensus Are Overrated

Mar 13, 2021

Too many commentators today want a "return to civility" in political discourse. Osita Nwanevu, a staff writer at The New Republic, and Samuel Kimbriel, a political philosopher, think that's misguided—rather than ignoring our fundamental disagreements, we should be arguing about them much more honestly. This episode's example: Osita's proposal to abolish the U.S. Constitution.

