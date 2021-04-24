Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Episode 56: What's the Matter With Europe?
0:00
-1:11:11

Episode 56: What's the Matter With Europe?

Wisdom of Crowds's avatar
Wisdom of Crowds
Apr 24, 2021

Berlin-based journalist Elisabeth Zerofsky joins Shadi and Damir to talk about how Europeans are coping with the pandemic. What's it like living under an actual lockdown? Is Brexit vindicated? Does Europe now feel America envy? And would Damir make an effective demagogue? The answers to all these questions and more, answered in just over an hour.

Required Reading:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture