Episode 56: What's the Matter With Europe?

Berlin-based journalist Elisabeth Zerofsky joins Shadi and Damir to talk about how Europeans are coping with the pandemic. What's it like living under an actual lockdown? Is Brexit vindicated? Does Europe now feel America envy? And would Damir make an effective demagogue? The answers to all these questions and more, answered in just over an hour.
Required Reading:
Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets, by Svetlana Alexievech (Penguin)
"The Right-Wing Pundit ‘Hashtag Triggering’ France," by Elisabeth Zerofsky (The New York Times)
"Why is Everything Liberal?" by Richard Hanania (Substack)