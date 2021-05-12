Episode 58: Will We Ever Be The Same?

Damir returns to the office and is surprised by how it feels. Shadi marvels at the precipitous decline of outrage—but wonders if our collective tuning out of politics might have drawbacks. And why have so many corporations gone woke? All this and more on this week's episode of Wisdom of Crowds.
Required Reading:
"Tema Okun's 'White Supremacy Culture' work is bad," by Matt Yglesias (Substack)
"Can We Please Ditch the Term 'Systemic Racism'," by John McWhorter (Substack)
"Biden Struggles With Western Pandemic Disunity" by Ed Luce (Financial Times)
"Democracy’s Skeptics—and Its Necessity," by Osita Nwanevu (Wisdom of Crowds)