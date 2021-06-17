Episode 63: Will Europe Become a Geopolitical Backwater?

Damir calls in from a conference in Slovakia and describes what life is like in a land without widely available vaccines. Shadi addresses why he won't just register as a Republican already (or convert to Catholicism). And they both discuss if Europe is in danger of sinking into irrelevance, whether George W. Bush should have sent troops to Crimea, the relationship between America's power and its values, and much more.
Recommended Reading:
"Biden Talks a Big Game on Europe. But His Actions Tell a Different Story," by Jeremy Shapiro (Politico)
"Morality is Impossible Without Power," by Shadi Hamid (Wisdom of Crowds)
"How Liberal Triumphalism Breeds Passivity," by Damir Marusic (Wisdom of Crowds)