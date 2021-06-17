Wisdom of Crowds

Episode 63: Will Europe Become a Geopolitical Backwater?
Jun 17, 2021

Damir calls in from a conference in Slovakia and describes what life is like in a land without widely available vaccines. Shadi addresses why he won't just register as a Republican already (or convert to Catholicism). And they both discuss if Europe is in danger of sinking into irrelevance, whether George W. Bush should have sent troops to Crimea, the relationship between America's power and its values, and much more.

Recommended Reading:

Discussion about this episode

