Jul 13, 2021 • 1HR 1M
Identity, Culture, and the False Promise of Liberation
Michael Brendan Dougherty reflects on the modern world.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments
Parents in the 1990s believed they were doing their children a favor by instilling in them the ethos “do what you like, follow your dreams, and things will work out.” But Michael Brendan Dougherty, author of My Father Left Me Ireland: An American Son's Search for Home, argues that sometime in the 2000s, this promise of liberation revealed itself as a cu…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.