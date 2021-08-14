Aug 14, 2021 • 1HR 8M

Afghanistan and America's Liberal Empire

Why we fight, and why we fail.

Upgrade to listen
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments

With Kabul close to collapse, Shadi and Damir argue about the nature of the multiple screwups in Afghanistan, both long-term and of more recent vintage. What exactly is Biden doing wrong? Should we stay a bit longer, and if so, to what end? And what lessons should Americans learn from all if it?

Recommended reading:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.