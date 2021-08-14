Afghanistan and America's Liberal Empire

Episode details
Comments
With Kabul close to collapse, Shadi and Damir argue about the nature of the multiple screwups in Afghanistan, both long-term and of more recent vintage. What exactly is Biden doing wrong? Should we stay a bit longer, and if so, to what end? And what lessons should Americans learn from all if it?
Recommended reading:
Aris Roussinos' tweet thread.
"Afghanistan’s Unraveling May Strike Another Blow to U.S. Credibility," by Steven Erlanger (NYT).
Jen Murtazashvili (recently in the Washington Post).
