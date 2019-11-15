Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Episode 7: Macron’s Defensive Crouch and the Problem of European Statism
0:00
-1:02:27

Episode 7: Macron’s Defensive Crouch and the Problem of European Statism

Wisdom of Crowds's avatar
Wisdom of Crowds
Nov 15, 2019

Shadi and Damir talk Europe, its problems of integrating of foreigners, and how European mental reliance on the state as a solution to everything is a long-term problem for the continent.

Required Reading: Emmanuel Macron’s interview in the Economist magazine: https://www.economist.com/europe/2019/11/07/emmanuel-macron-in-his-own-words-english Riada Akyol in Al-Jazeera: https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/macron-remarks-bosnia-dangerous-191110133224396.html Bruno Maçaes in Politico Europe: https://www.politico.eu/article/emmanuel-macron-islamophobic-undercurrent-french-vision/ Ash Jain and Matthew Kroenig at Atlantic Council: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/present-at-the-re-creation/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture