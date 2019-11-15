Episode 7: Macron’s Defensive Crouch and the Problem of European Statism

Shadi and Damir talk Europe, its problems of integrating of foreigners, and how European mental reliance on the state as a solution to everything is a long-term problem for the continent.

Required Reading: Emmanuel Macron’s interview in the Economist magazine: https://www.economist.com/europe/2019/11/07/emmanuel-macron-in-his-own-words-english Riada Akyol in Al-Jazeera: https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/macron-remarks-bosnia-dangerous-191110133224396.html Bruno Maçaes in Politico Europe: https://www.politico.eu/article/emmanuel-macron-islamophobic-undercurrent-french-vision/ Ash Jain and Matthew Kroenig at Atlantic Council: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/present-at-the-re-creation/