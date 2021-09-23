Sep 23, 2021 • 1HR 3M
American Narcissism
While real things are happening in the world, we insist on talking to ourselves about ourselves.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments
This summer, the inherent ugliness of the world reasserted itself. And yet we Americans still found a way to make it all about us, who we think we are, and what we think we represent. Shadi and Damir sit down to talk about the remarkable frivolity of our politics today, and whether there's any way out.
Required reading: