Oct 1, 2021 • 1HR 23M

Is America Actually Great?

Our inability to forge a consensus on national meaning could lead us to catastrophe, argues Samuel Goldman.

 
0:00
-1:23:19
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to The Wisdom of Crowds Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments

Is America the most successful third world country on earth? Shadi and Damir welcome Samuel Goldman, author of the new book After Nationalism, onto the podcast for a raucous discussion on national identity, the likelihood of another civil war, and the possibility that, because it has more in common with Latin America than Europe, the United States may be the best place on the planet.

Required Reading:

Share