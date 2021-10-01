Oct 1, 2021 • 1HR 23M
Is America Actually Great?
Our inability to forge a consensus on national meaning could lead us to catastrophe, argues Samuel Goldman.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Is America the most successful third world country on earth? Shadi and Damir welcome Samuel Goldman, author of the new book After Nationalism, onto the podcast for a raucous discussion on national identity, the likelihood of another civil war, and the possibility that, because it has more in common with Latin America than Europe, the United States may be the best place on the planet.
Required Reading:
After Nationalism, by Samuel Goldman.
A symposium on the book at Law and Liberty.
Sam's column at The Week.
"The Case Against Consensus," by Shadi Hamid.
"Who Are America's Peers," by Samuel Goldman.