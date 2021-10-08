Oct 8, 2021 • 55M
Fighting China For All The Right Reasons
How much should values matter in our struggle with China?
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments
Elbridge Colby joins Shadi and Damir to talk about his challenging new book The Strategy of Denial, an unflinchingly clinical argument for confronting China. Does China's authoritarianism make it our enemy, or is confrontation inevitable regardless? Will our allies stick by our side just because China is a bully? And what does Henry Kissinger get wrong …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.