Can Democrats Bounce Back?

In this episode Shadi and Damir analyze the Virginia gubernatorial race and question whether it has any national implications. Shadi examines his biases around whether the outcome was bad or not. We then shift to a conversation about the Democratic Party's smug righteousness. Are Democrats too patronizing to retain enough swing voters to win in 2024? Do Democrats deserve a comeuppance for their smugness?
Required Reading:
"The Fox News Fallacy" by Ruy Teixeira (The Liberal Patriot)
"Why Is Everything Suddenly Racist?" by Zaid Jilani
"Nice Woke Parents" by Shadi Hamid and Damir Marusic (Wisdom of Crowds)
