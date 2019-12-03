Episode 8: The Wisdom and Folly of Impeachment and Trump

Should Trump be impeached? And is he a transformational president? The Washington Post’s national security reporter John Hudson joins Shadi and Damir to talk high-wire politics.

Articles Mentioned in the Podcast: How The Framers Thought About Impeachment – Gary Schmitt (https://www.the-american-interest.com/2019/09/25/how-the-framers-thought-about-impeachment/)

U.S. Officials Ignored Trump On Syria And We Are All Paying The Price – Aaron Stein (https://warontherocks.com/2019/10/u-s-officials-ignored-trump-on-syria-and-we-are-all-paying-the-price/)

Trump Is Doing Exactly What He Was Elected To Do – Daniel McCarthy (https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/20/opinion/trump-impeachment.html)