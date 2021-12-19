Dec 19, 2021 • 1HR 9M
How Radical is the New Right?
Sam Adler-Bell guides us through the burgeoning new conservative movement.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments
This week we were joined by Sam Adler-Bell, cohost of the Know Your Enemy podcast. We examined the New Right, their earnestly held belief that liberals have already won the battle for the soul of the country, and America's crisis of legitimacy. Is it even worth trying to bridge the gap between left and right on cultural issues?
