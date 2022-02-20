The (Aggressive) Pursuit of Happiness

In this week's episode, we were joined by Joy Marie Clarkson, author of the new book Aggressively Happy: A Realist's Guide to Believing in the Goodness of Life. Joy and Shadi exchange thoughts on ways to best find happiness while Damir remains skeptical that such a goal is worthy of pursuit. As the conversation progresses, the discussion turns to deep questions about how one should think about the brevity of life, what role romantic partners play in happiness, and whether Shadi is actually pursuing happiness or just avoiding FOMO.

In a highlight of Wisdom of Crowds podcasting history, Joy turns the tables on Damir midway through the episode and plays interviewer, while Shadi sits back in fascination.

Required Reading

Aggressively Happy: A Realist's Guide to Believing in the Goodness of Life, by Joy Marie Clarkson (Amazon)

Joy's podcast on arts, culture, and theology, "Speaking with Joy"

Plough Quarterly, a magazine on the role of religion in public life

Shadi's new project with Christian theologian Matthew Kaemingk (Fuller Seminary)

A Little Life, by Hanya Yanagihara (Amazon)