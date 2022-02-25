Feb 25, 2022 • 58M
Breaking Down Ukraine
How to fail to stop a murderous invasion.
Shadi and Damir sat down to do a quick episode today as Russia commenced its invasion of Ukraine. They talk about how the world got to this point, what we in the West could have done differently, what could happen next, and what it means for the future of America. We hope you find this real-time attempt at analysis useful and helpful.
