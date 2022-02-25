Feb 25, 2022 • 58M

Breaking Down Ukraine

How to fail to stop a murderous invasion.

 
0:00
-57:55
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to The Wisdom of Crowds Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments

Shadi and Damir sat down to do a quick episode today as Russia commenced its invasion of Ukraine. They talk about how the world got to this point, what we in the West could have done differently, what could happen next, and what it means for the future of America. We hope you find this real-time attempt at analysis useful and helpful.

Required Reading

  • "America’s role in the Russia and Ukraine situation" (AP)

Share