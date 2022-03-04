Mar 4, 2022 • 51M
Europe's Holy War
Berlin-based journalist Elisabeth Zerofsky joins us to debate what war in Ukraine means for Europe's future.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments
This week, Berlin-based journalist and New York Times Magazine contributing writer Elisabeth Zerofsky joins us to discuss how Russia's invasion of Ukraine has changed Europe. What explains the righteous fury of previously pacific Germans? Shadi asks Elisabeth and Damir what a "red line" in Ukraine could possibly be—or if it even exists. For example, how…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.