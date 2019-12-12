Wisdom of Crowds

Episode 9: Meritocracy, Depoliticization, and the End of the End of History
Dec 12, 2019

Shadi and Damir start talking about the appeals and perils of Pete Buttigieg and end up discussing the dangerous dead ends of meritocratic right-think.

Mentioned in the Podcast: Shadi’s tweetstorm about Mayor Pete (https://twitter.com/shadihamid/status/1203416084189196288) Luuk van Middelaar’s latest book (https://www.amazon.com/Alarums-Excursions-Improvising-Politics-European-ebook/dp/B07PHV1Y4M/) “Lanes Are Starting to Emerge in the 2020 Primary” -Nathaniel Rakich, 538 (https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/lanes-are-starting-to-emerge-in-the-2020-democratic-primary/) “Anti-Solutionism as a Strategy” – Natan Sacks, Foreign Affairs (https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/israel/2015-10-20/why-israel-waits)

