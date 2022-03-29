Mar 29, 2022 • 54M
Our Goldfish Brains
Can Americans be serious about values in the age of Netflix and Twitter?
In a classic wide-ranging episode, Shadi and Damir kick things off by noticing that the Ukraine War is no longer capturing “the discourse” as it did a week ago. Does how we consume media make it difficult for us to grapple with the moment’s most important stories? And does the same phenomenon make us overrate the importance of things like wokeness?
