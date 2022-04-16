Apr 16, 2022 • 49M
Is Liberalism Coming Alive?
As Angela Merkel might say, there is no alternative—yet.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
This week, Shadi and Damir debate whether the war in Ukraine is breathing new life into the liberal idea. It seemed like liberalism might stage a comeback, but Putin-adjacent rightwing populists are still going strong in France and Hungary. Shadi insists he's a liberal who's critical of liberalism, which pushes Damir to question what exactly that means …
