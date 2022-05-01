May 1, 2022 • 41M
Does it Matter if Elon Musk Ruins Twitter?
If we think social media is to blame for polarization, we're probably wrong.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Much of the freakout about Elon Musk buying Twitter is based on an assumption that social media is integral to democracies and a critical tool for dissidents living in repressive regimes. But what if that assumption is overblown? Are the dustups over Twitter's new ownership really just a proxy war for the broader freedom of speech debate that has been r…
