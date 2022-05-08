May 8, 2022 • 52M
Will Overturning Roe v. Wade Change Everything?
Time Magazine's Molly Ball joins us to unpack America's unwieldy abortion debates.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
This week we were joined by Molly Ball, bestselling author of Pelosi, to talk about how the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade will (or won't) change American politics for decades to come. Until a few days ago, Americans could act politically under the assumption that Roe was permanent. But it may not be.
