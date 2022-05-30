May 30, 2022 • 41M
After Uvalde, a Reckoning
After yet another mass shooting many are quick to blame a deeper sickness in America.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
This week Shadi and Damir sat down to discuss the Uvalde mass shooting and its aftermath. Tragedy has struck the American psyche once again. The murder of innocent children has Americans groping for answers but the seemingly scripted discourse in the wake of such tragedies provides anything but solid answers. Are there really any viable legislative path…
