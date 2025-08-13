Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Scialabba's avatar
George Scialabba
8h

Marc Andreessen of course hasn't a clue about how the world became divided into the Reality Privileged and the Reality Deprived. His idea of history is that "reality had 5000 years to get good." A greater degree of historical illiteracy can hardly be imagined. Marc, consider the possibility that, as your nemesis Karl Marx wrote, "the history of all societies hitherto is a history of class struggle." Meaning that in virtually every society, the lucky, greedy, and unscrupulous people -- people like you and your fellow American billionaires -- got very rich and then devoted much effort and money to preventing their less fortunate fellow citizens from claiming a fair share of the wealth. Don't blame "reality" for obscene inequalities of wealth and income -- it's you and your friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Geffen's avatar
Paul Geffen
12h

It’s insane to compare Reality with on line experience as though they were anything like alternatives. They are different categories. You cannot choose between them. Both exist and you can decide to some extent how to interact with each one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture