Extra: Should We Enforce a No-Fly Zone, Risks be Damned?

Episode details
Comments
In a special subscribers-only episode, Shadi and Damir debate how far the U.S. should be willing to go in Ukraine. Is there a level of cruelty that we simply won't be able to tolerate? And if America did go in, would Putin really resort to using tactical nukes? They also discuss the responsibility writers have when they write about life and death.
Requir…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.