Commenting on Damir and Sam’s conversation with

, “

,” the Crowd takes Damir to task for his broad categorical statements about the Greeks and their understanding of the afterlife:

But why view immortality in the Christian sense (not to mention that the Christian sense does necessarily include Hell, and sometimes Purgatory) — what matters is the soul’s mission on earth is fulfilled. Yes, there are many characters who just die from the plague, but the deaths of the main characters are not treated that way. There is always an emphasis on what comes after — revenge, burial, etc. And that is not even talking about the immortality that comes with the fame and glory of being recorded by the bard — as far as I’m concerned (and I’m biased here as an atheist) — the most real form of immortality there is.

In fact, you can argue based on other myths (which may or may not have been canonical in the time of “Homer”) that what doomed Achilles was not at all his revenge of Patroclus, but his choice early in childhood to get fame and glory in a short life as opposed to a boring long life. Come to think of it, by the end of the Iliad, Achilles is not in fact doomed at all. He is just sitting there brooding. His death comes after related to us in different myths when he was shot in the heel. Given how Helen just comes back to Menelaus and is happily living with him in the Odyssey, as if nothing had happened, it is arguably anachronistic, using our (post)modern understanding of emotions, to say that despair after the death of Patroclus is what doomed Achilles.

Moreover, there is no endless cycle of violence per se, because the seminal act of the Iliad is Achilles giving back the body Hector to Priam, moved my the gods and his own ethical considerations. The man overcomes his anger. One might even call it grace.