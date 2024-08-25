Wisdom of Crowds
Ending Summer on Violence and Despair
Talking Christians and Greeks with Twitter's Audrey Horne.
Damir Marusic
Samuel Kimbriel
Twitter’s Audrey Horne
Aug 25, 2024
Elon Musk just started tweeting about the Iliad. But our guest,

Twitter’s Audrey Horne
, has been talking about Homer with
Samuel Kimbriel
and
Damir Marusic
for at least two weeks now — well before Elon turned his attention to these kinds of things. We figured this was an excuse to share some of the offline chatter with the Crowd. If Elon’s interested in it, it has to be relevant, right?

Christians and Greeks both agree that the world is cruel: one must not look away from the despair we all face. And yet the Greeks face it with “no consoling prospect of immortality,” as Simone Weil puts it. Leaving aside whether it’s true, is the Christian approach better?

This is a classic Wisdom of Crowds rambler: a free-wheeling conversation about faith, meaning, purpose and the very nature of reality. What better way to wrap up the dog days?

Required Reading:

