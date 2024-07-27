Freddie deBoer Wants More Democracy

That was fast. Just days after Joe Biden chose to remove himself from the presidential ticket, Kamala Harris is the unquestioned candidate of the Democratic Party. But was this a democratic process? Or was Biden bullied out of the ticket, and Harris shoehorned into it, without any attention paid to the peoples’ wishes? And who are “the people,” anyway?

Joining us to debate these questions is the author Freddie deBoer — one of the most influential and provocative leftist thinkers writing today. Freddie runs an extremely popular Substack. His latest book, How Elites Ate the Social Justice Movement, is about how progressive institutions betrayed their own ideals. In the elevation of Harris to the presidential ticket, deBoer sees the same betrayal at work.

Damir and Shadi press Freddie on what democracy actually is, and how it would manifest itself within the workings of a modern political party. Were the contested electoral conventions of yore really less democratic that the process as it exists today? And what is the future of democracy within the Democratic Party?

Due to the special circumstances of our crazy electoral season, we are making this episode free for all listeners. Make sure you listen to the very end, so you can find out who is Freddie’s candidate for best Democrat president of his lifetime (it’s not who you think).

Required Reading

“I Do Not Need to Defend Myself for Believing That Political Candidates Should Be Chosen Democratically,” by Fredrik deBoer (Substack).

How Elites Ate the Social Justice Movement by Fredrik deBoer (Simon & Schuster).

The Cult of Smart: How Our Broken Education System Perpetuates Social Injustice by Fredrik deBoer (Macmillan).

“Kamala Harris and the End of Democratic Debate,” by Shadi Hamid (Substack).

“Planet of Cops,” by Fredrik deBoer (Substack).

