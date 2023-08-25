Aug 25 • 52M

Is a Better World Possible Without American Power?

Socialist intellectual Daniel Bessner lays out his case for an alternative view of the world America built.

 
Damir Marusic

Shadi Hamid

Damir Marusic
Shadi Hamid
This week, we’re pulling one of our favorite and most explosive episodes from the archive. This one, from May 2022, with socialist intellectual

Daniel Bessner
on the role of America on the world stage. We encourage all of you, especially our newest Substack subscribers, to have a listen and tell us what they think in the comments. And if you aren’t yet a subscriber,

