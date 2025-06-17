Wisdom of Crowds

Michael D. Purzycki
3h

Well said, Damir. I see international law as a tool: one option among many, that states big and small can point to when it suits their interests.

So much of what we in the West think of as universal values or obligations only appear that way because the country that came out on top in 1945 said they were universal. And it's not like immediate-post-World War II Westerners really, truly, thoroughly believed in universal human rights. The US was still rife with segregation, Europeans still subjugated Africans, etc.

There's nothing inherently wrong with prioritizing some human lives over other human lives. That's what humans do. Humanity sucks that way. The sooner liberals realize that, the better.

George Scialabba
20m

Before breezily dismissing international law, it would be nice if. you demonstrated some awareness of its woeful history. There was no preening in 1945 when the UN Charter was formulated. It derived from a very sober understanding that the anarchic great-power system that had nearly destroyed Europe twice, along with much of Asia, was simply too irrational and dangerous to be allowed to persist, especially in a world of nuclear weapons. The resulting Charter was very sensible and efficient, though fatally flawed from the outset by the unwillingness of the great powers to give up their veto in the Security Council, to allow their crimes to be referred to the Council for debate and judgment, or to abide by resolutions of the General Assembly (even, in the case of the US and Israel, unanimous ones). As Soviet, American, and Israeli crimes mounted in utter indifference to international condemnation, hopes for a law-abiding world -- always stronger among the weak, for obvious reasons -- guttered out. The last stage of the process is First World intellectuals professing contempt for the very idea of a world of equals under law, in apparent ignorance of what destroyed the possibility.

