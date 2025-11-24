Wisdom of Crowds

Jay H
6h

Did Lewis even use the word Fascism? My memory is he did not. I read ‘It Can’t Happen Here’ 16 years ago, commenting:

“A disturbing book that recognizes tendencies which are still embedded in the American psyche. Totalitarianism doesn't come from the right or left--it is a response to fear. Politicians, journalists, and individuals who exaggerate risks and encourage fear and divisiveness are the true enemy of democracy. The political and social message outweighs the [weak] prose.”

The primary message I took from the book was that under sufficient levels of stress, virtually everybody would support something similar to Nazism. If they feel sufficient fear, and that fear can be dramatically augmented by a demagogic leader exploiting mass media, then ordinary people will begin reporting their neighbors to the secret police. Written long before Arendt’s book, Lewis similarly recognizes the banality of the phenomenon, as the wholesale mistrust of family, friends, and neighbors leads to widespread support for cruelty.

The second message I took from Lewis was that political orientation is merely a convenience for a populist demagogue. He and his followers are enthralled with power and thrill seeking, and whether they hew more closely to the previous understanding of political left or right is moot.

The wisdom of Lewis approach is that he highlights the psychological, social, and political power dynamics of a demagogic populist movement while avoiding terminological and even political baggage. He provided a compelling argument that ‘it’ can happen here, and by extension, virtually everywhere, in large part by avoiding the distracting and contentious arguments over what exactly ‘it’ is. Humans have an unfortunate tendency towards ‘my side bias’, attributing positive motivations to their own group, and negative motivations towards other groups, but by maintaining some ambiguity about party orientation, and the social policy goals of the populist leader, Lewis’ book is less likely to trigger that inherent my side bias.

My position is that the terms ‘NAZI’ and ‘Fascist’ are inherently associated with a specific time and place, and that attempting to apply them today can be counterproductive. The “who’s a Nazi?” Game is a fools errand, denigrating into useless arguments over terminology. The critical thing to keep in mind instead is the degree to which a politician and movement are closed or open. The cohesion and excitement of a closed society needs to be recognized, along with the actionability benefits of such widespread synchronous political energy. But Authoritarianism always comes at a cost. Its proponents correctly recognize the myriad weaknesses of Liberal Democracy, while vainly believing that they can avoid the inevitable tragedy of all other political systems.

Lewis provides a very clear message about what the road to hell looks like in a modern democracy. It can happen anywhere

John Wilson
2h
