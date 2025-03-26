Samuel Moyn on Democracy and the Courts

Friend of Wisdom of Crowds and frequent podcast guest

is a professor of law and history at Yale University, and author of several books, including

(2021, Macmillan) and

(2023). He is also the author of a recent

saying that no, sorry, the courts cannot save American democracy.

If you’ve been following our podcast lately, you’ll know that Shadi and Damir think differently. Both are preoccupied with the question of whether we’re in a constitutional crisis. And both have argued that it’s the Judiciary branch which can stop Trump from becoming a tyrant. We are in a state of “brinksmanship with the Courts,” as Damir puts it.

Moyn, however, warns that “Judicial processes can launder radical political change,” like the ones Trump is trying to make. The Supreme Court might cede a lot of ground to the Executive before we get a big decisive case that checks Trump. In fact, we might never even get such a case. The real test for democracy, Moyn argues, will come at the ballot box: “Do we have elections that stay competitive where the loser accepts his loss?” A lot will depend on whether Democrats can figure out how to make a popular platform. A lot, too, will depend on Republicans, and whether at least some of them will part ways with Trump.

Shadi asks Moyn for some historical perspective. Is this the biggest crisis in US history? Probably not, but what can we learn from historical perspective? What is the baseline against which we should judge ourselves today? Moyn argues that “The only use of the past is to make a better future. … Let’s try to understand why things broke before.”

In our bonus section for paid subscribers, Moyn and our hosts discuss recent White House legal challenges against birthright citizenship; anti-Trump lawfare; why Moyn believes that “what the law is is decided in the present political struggle”; why a parliamentary system is usually more democratic than a presidential one; whether the US is culturally attached to a strong executive branch; and much more.

This post is part of our collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Governance and Markets.

Free preview video: