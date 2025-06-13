Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

1

Livestream: War in Iran

Damir and Santiago take questions from the Crowd about the latest Middle East crisis.
Santiago Ramos
Damir Marusic
Wisdom of Crowds
Jun 13, 2025
It’s finally happened: Israel has attacked Iran.

Wisdom of Crowds executive editor

Santiago Ramos
joined
Damir Marusic
for a live-streamed emergency q&a about the latest Middle East crisis. What do we know? What can we expect in the near future? What does this mean for the Middle East in the long term? And why does Damir think that Israel is America’s “junkyard dog”?

For those who missed it, here is the video!

Required Reading:

