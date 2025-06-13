Livestream: War in Iran

It’s finally happened: Israel has attacked Iran.

Wisdom of Crowds executive editor

joined

for a live-streamed emergency q&a about the latest Middle East crisis. What do we know? What can we expect in the near future? What does this mean for the Middle East in the long term? And why does Damir think that Israel is America’s “junkyard dog”?

For those who missed it, here is the video!

If you missed the live stream and wish you hadn’t: there’s never been a better time to subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds! We are growing and we have new ideas coming down the pipeline. We are including two special offers below — a 14-day free trial and a 20% discount — for those of you who want a taste of what we’re trying to do here.

We’d love to have you. Give us a spin. You’ll get much more, including the full episodes of our weekly podcasts and subscriber-only posts and open threads.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Get 14 day free trial

Required Reading:

Richard Holbrooke junkyard dog metaphor (The Economist).

Damir Marusic on junkyard dogs ( X ).