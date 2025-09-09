Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Jack Ross
11h

The Supreme Court didn’t rule that racial profiling is permissible, they ruled that the possibility of it cannot in itself invalidate enforcement. I’m as appalled as anyone by the memeification of immigration and crime policy, but that distinction and perspective matters!!

George Shay
10h

I'm not particularly sympathetic to the Administration’s aggressive approach to deportation, BUT my view is that to a certain extent the Biden Administration is culpable insofar as it countenanced an unprecedented flood of questionable asylum seekers, possibly for electoral advantage in Congressional apportionment.

As to the “profiling” question, I too would prefer a more rigorous process before apprehensions. I would particularly prefer a focus on violent criminals almost to the exclusion of all else. Unfortunately, that would be plenty to keep ICE busy. Even from a green eyeshade perspective, I don't see a very favorable cost-benefit calculus for deporting hard-working, law-abiding citizens with deep roots in the US.

However, that would be more practical if state and local authorities cooperated with DHS rather than actively resisting and inciting popular resistance to exploit the situation for perceived political gain.

In that regard, I believe their hypothesis is flawed. The people of color they hope to pander to are in many cases not nearly as supportive of illegal immigration and questionable asylum status as the progressive stereotype assumes.

