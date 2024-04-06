Parenthood at the End of the World

This week’s podcast is a recording of a live event. Rachel M. Cohen, a senior policy reporter for Vox, recently published an essay where she asks: “To our generation, being a mom looks thankless, exhausting, and lonely. Can we change the story?” As listeners know, this question speaks right to the heart of Wisdom of Crowds. Christine and Shadi invited Rachel to discuss her piece before a live audience in Washington, DC on March 20. The topics of conversation included marriage, singleness, hope, dread, and love. For paid subscribers, the bonus content is an intense Q&A with the audience, where the Crowd challenges the panelists on several points.

Required Reading:

“Why Millennials Learned to Dread Motherhood,” by Rachel M. Cohen (Vox).

“Men are Lost. Here’s a Map Out of the Wilderness,” by Christine Emba (Washington Post).

Shadi Hamid, “The Dilemmas of Living in a Post-Religious World” (Washington Post).

Share

Get 20% off a group subscription