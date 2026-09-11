Wisdom of Crowds

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John Wilson's avatar
John Wilson
3d

Long awaited! Let us roil!

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Sam Mace's avatar
Sam Mace
19h

I love this idea, and I wish you well with it. I will definitely be sending pitches to this worthwhile endeavour.

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