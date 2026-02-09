Wisdom of Crowds

Tom Barson
9h

One way to pump the brakes on the AI hype cycle may be to begin ignoring pundits who use the term 'AGI'. There's no agreement as to what AGI is, so evaluations of progress towards AGI or assessments of whether it is near or far away are, as far as I can tell, largely nonsense. What counts are the capabilities of actual (and fallible) AI systems vs those of actual (and fallible) humans. On that front, there is much that it interesting and important to report.

Just as a note, exactly a year ago, Blili-Hamelin and 15 other "AI researchers", put out a paper called "stop treating AGI as the north-star goal of AI research. I don't necessarily endorse all the arguments in the paper, and I can't vouch for the qualifications of the authors (I try to keep in mind that even anti-AGI writers are benefitting from the hype around it), but I couldn't agree more with the sentiments in the title. ( Link: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2502.03689 )

Gemma Mason
10h

Your link to Jason Willick is broken. The other links were very interesting, thank you for some food for thought.

