Where Literature and Politics Meet

The American critic Lionel Trilling once wrote about “the dark and bloody crossroads where literature and politics meet.” Political power tends to clash with artistic power.

Discourse Update: The Left Needs Ideas

But the Left has a harder case to make. Its vision of politics is not accidentally, or even occasionally, idealistic. It is idealistic by design. The Left exists to push toward a vision of society that could be. This orientation means not only that the Left sees a role for societal upheaval, but also that it is constantly in need of metaphysical renewal.

“Intellectually and Politically Defunct.” This weekend, supporting Samuel’s point and then some, Aris Roussinos writes :

[I]t is an obvious fact of our present political moment that anyone concerned with shaping the world they actually live in can only now engage with “the Right,” simply because “the Left” is both intellectually and politically defunct. We see this in the intellectual Left’s new engagement, part fearful but increasingly curious in its own right, with the ferment of ideas on the Right. What is the Left’s project, what are its big ideas now it has broken its political and intellectual power through its catastrophic self-derailment into identity politics? It is a difficult question to answer, but also a pointless one: it simply doesn’t matter, and is unlikely to for the next few decades at least. One might as well ask what is next for Baathism.

“Liberalism Has Run Amok.” Also this weekend, and contrary to Samuel, Fareed Zakaria claims that what’s wrong with progressives is not so much their ideas as their practical inability to govern well: “The crisis of democratic government is actually a crisis of progressive government.”

From the Crowd

Matt wrote a post responding to Santiago Ramos ’ essay about “the end of history.” Here’s a taste:

I don’t think freedom should serve meaning (singular). It might serve meanings (plural). For society to reflect only one meaning requires that many other meanings must be snuffed out or hidden. A modicum of freedom is better than no freedom at all. And our goal should be, perhaps, to embiggen that modicum.

