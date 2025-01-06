The Bloody Crossroads
CrowdSource 1.6.2024
Welcome to CrowdSource, your weekly guided tour of the latest intellectual disputes, ideological disagreements, and national debates that piqued our interest (or inflamed our passions). This week: power — literary or otherwise.
Join us! CrowdSource features the best comments from The Crowd — our cherished readers and subscribers who, with their comments and emails, help make Wisdom of Crowds what it is.
Where Literature and Politics Meet
The American critic Lionel Trilling once wrote about “the dark and bloody crossroads where literature and politics meet.” Political power tends to clash with artistic power.
Some recent missives from the bloody crossroads:
Literature in Jail. Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal, who once published a novel, 2084: The End of the World, about a dystopian future ruled by religious extremists, was jailed last month for statements about Algerian claims upon Western Sahara.laments: “While some of the literary world’s braver souls are standing up and demanding his release … most of our bien-pensants are silent.”
Literature versus Stalin. This weekend,recalled the story of the Russian poet Anna Akhmatova, a “parable” that should give us hope: “This particular tale testifies to my belief that artists of vision and courage can even rise above the most brutal dictator. Alas, this victory of art over tyranny only happens over the long run. But it does happen.”
Literature and Dudes. Responding to a recent New York Times op-ed about the disappearance of literary men, and contributing to an ongoing debate about the American male’s alienation,writes: “Literature needs young men more than young men need it.”
Literature after the Revolution. The Cuban poet Silvio Rodriguez, once famous for writing songs against American imperialism, today questions the Cuban revolution in his latest album.
Literature in a Democracy. In October, our owntold the story about literature flourishing under persecution, while languishing under democracy. “In the ambiguity of unfreedom, only the courageous or the clever could navigate.”
Discourse Update: The Left Needs Ideas
In our pages last October,argued that the Left needs fresh ideas:
But the Left has a harder case to make. Its vision of politics is not accidentally, or even occasionally, idealistic. It is idealistic by design. The Left exists to push toward a vision of society that could be. This orientation means not only that the Left sees a role for societal upheaval, but also that it is constantly in need of metaphysical renewal.
“Intellectually and Politically Defunct.” This weekend, supporting Samuel’s point and then some,writes:
[I]t is an obvious fact of our present political moment that anyone concerned with shaping the world they actually live in can only now engage with “the Right,” simply because “the Left” is both intellectually and politically defunct. We see this in the intellectual Left’s new engagement, part fearful but increasingly curious in its own right, with the ferment of ideas on the Right. What is the Left’s project, what are its big ideas now it has broken its political and intellectual power through its catastrophic self-derailment into identity politics? It is a difficult question to answer, but also a pointless one: it simply doesn’t matter, and is unlikely to for the next few decades at least. One might as well ask what is next for Baathism.
“Liberalism Has Run Amok.” Also this weekend, and contrary to Samuel,claims that what’s wrong with progressives is not so much their ideas as their practical inability to govern well: “The crisis of democratic government is actually a crisis of progressive government.”
From the Crowd
I don’t think freedom should serve meaning (singular). It might serve meanings (plural). For society to reflect only one meaning requires that many other meanings must be snuffed out or hidden. A modicum of freedom is better than no freedom at all. And our goal should be, perhaps, to embiggen that modicum.
See you next week!
Wisdom of Crowds is a platform challenging premises and understanding first principles on politics and culture. Join us!
I’m missing some of the geopolitical content Wisdom of Crowds used to have in the past. I’d love to heard Shadi’s take on the fall of Assad, US failures there, what it means for Russia/Iran, and how Syria will go on from here
Happy New Year WOC team! I find 'the Left is dead' discourse interesting because I think it does a disservice to those within leftist politics who subscribe to a markedly socialist/communitarian form of economics without being socially 'woke'. It begs the question, does one have to be socially liberal to be considered a leftist? I would argue that wokeism is a phenomenon that, already in it's death throes, will be looked back upon as a weird identitarian cult that briefly strangled centre-left and left wing governments. I wonder if the left/right continuum needs re-examining, and whether a new form of non-identity driven left-populism might emerge in the coming decade? As an Englishman, I could see such a brand of politics in such a unequal society as ours doing quite well. Looking forward to another year of supporting this platform!