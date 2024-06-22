Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
The Joyful Podcast
3
Preview
0:00
-40:22

The Joyful Podcast

The virtues of giving up.
Damir Marusic
and
Shadi Hamid
Jun 22, 2024
∙ Paid
3
Share

You might have noticed that Wisdom of Crowds got a facelift this week. We touched up our homepage and added two new features: CrowdSource and Provocations (read more about both here). In this spirit of renewal and relaunch, on the podcast we are getting back to our bread and butter with a classic Shadi and Damir episode.

This week’s episode deals with the virtues of resignation. Is giving up ever the right choice to make, either in politics or in one’s personal life? Shadi has been reading a book about “settling” — On Giving Up by Adam Phillips — and he muses on the topic in latest piece in Wisdom of Crowds: “Giving Up is Good for You.” Damir worries that giving up means resignation, a rejection of life, a denial of adventure. He considers Shadi’s mention of the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. Does Shadi understand the full implications of Nietzsche’s philosophy? Damir wonders. In the bonus section for paid subscribers, the talk turns toward war and geopolitics, where Shadi discusses how wars end in" “settlements” — a form of giving up. Finally, the conversation wraps up with a reevaluation of Damir’s personal philosophy, and a look back at last week’s podcast episode with Phil Klay.

Share

Required Reading:

Leave a comment

Get 30% off for 1 year

Wisdom of Crowds is a platform challenging premises and understanding first principles on politics and culture. Join us!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Damir Marusic
Shadi Hamid
Recent Episodes
Phil Klay on Morality and War
  Damir Marusic and Shadi Hamid
(Why) Do We Love Violence (and Sex)?
  Damir Marusic and Christine Emba
Liberalism is not Neutral
  Shadi Hamid and Christine Emba
What the Israelis are Thinking
  Damir MarusicShadi Hamid, and Jason Willick
Martha Nussbaum on Justice for Animals
  Shadi Hamid and Samuel Kimbriel
Matt Yglesias on How Gaza Scrambled Identity Politics
  Damir MarusicShadi Hamid, and Matthew Yglesias
Samuel Moyn and Osita Nwanevu on Voters vs Judges
  Damir Marusic and Osita Nwanevu