Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

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John Wilson's avatar
John Wilson
18h

Wonderfully written Shadi, thanks for getting WoC essays back into my feed!

I know you and I both have Obama reservations but man, I miss those last dying breaths of the old guard, and especially their speech-writers.

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Naaji Abukar's avatar
Naaji Abukar
12h

Great read.

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