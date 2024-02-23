The Lure of the Scam

Christine and Damir discuss two personal essays from New York magazine that went viral last week. The first deals with divorce, the second with getting scammed. A flabbergasted Damir can’t believe they were published; he wonders if anyone outside New York would care to read them. Christine finds ironic wisdom buried in both essays. The conversation ends on a high note, with Christine explaining how one of the essays breaks new ground in the media monoculture.
Required Reading:
Emily Gould, “The Lure of Divorce,” New York magazine.
Charlotte Cowls, “The Day I Put $50,000 in a Shoe Box and Handed It to a Stranger,” New York magazine.
Christine’s three theories about the above essays.
Elizabeth Wurtzel, Prozac Nation.
Kristen Roupenian, “Cat Person”.
Ross Douthat, The Decadent Society.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.