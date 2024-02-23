Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
The Lure of the Scam
Preview
0:00
-51:03

The Lure of the Scam

Finding unintended wisdom in two viral personal essays.
Damir Marusic
and
Christine Emba
Feb 23, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Christine and Damir discuss two personal essays from New York magazine that went viral last week. The first deals with divorce, the second with getting scammed. A flabbergasted Damir can’t believe they were published; he wonders if anyone outside New York would care to read them. Christine finds ironic wisdom buried in both essays. The conversation ends on a high note, with Christine explaining how one of the essays breaks new ground in the media monoculture.

Leave a comment

Required Reading:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Christine Emba
Damir Marusic
Recent Episodes
1:13:14
The Map and the Territory
  
Damir Marusic
 and 
Shadi Hamid
1:28:48
You Know I'm No Good
57:55
Brass Knuckles and Winning
  
Damir Marusic
 and 
Shadi Hamid
1:32:37
Are We The Baddies?
51:41
Apocalyptic Dread, Burnout, and a New Year
  
Damir Marusic
 and 
Shadi Hamid
1:12:55
Claudine Gay and the Culture Wars
1:05:39
The Rich and the Unhappy
  
Shadi Hamid
 and 
Samuel Kimbriel