A Genre for Our Time

In the late 1960s, the writer Norman Mailer developed a new genre: a blend of the novel, memoir and reporting that he thought was uniquely suited for the political chaos of that decade: “the novel as history, history as novel.”

We have similar chaos today, and people yearn for such a genre.

The Novel Will Make a Comeback, says David Brooks : “We have lived, for at least the past decade, in a time of immense public controversy. Our interior lives are being battered by the shock waves of public events. … I would love to read big novels capturing these psychological and spiritual storms.”

The Novel Will Survive AI, says Tara Isabella Burton : “Both the experience of reading a novel, and the subject matter of the novels that are, I think, the best at being novels, are ultimately about the mystery of the individual human being.”

The Novel Can Heal Internet Brainrot. Katy Carl : “The old-school novel is still the human technology best suited to heal minds that have been strip-mined for data and ‘engagement,’ click-farmed to within an inch of their lives. Novels ask for, and reward, a particular way of paying attention.”

TV Tempts the Novelist. Writes Lisa Borst : “ … the surest way to make money from novels is to write with television in mind — and this is a paradox to which novels themselves are increasingly attuned.”

Read More Westerns! So writes Naomi Kanakia : “These are stories about a man who is alive during a time of political and religious tumult — a time when old myths have become unsatisfactory.”

Substack Will Help the Novel

, after an exhaustive study of reading trends from the last century: “I don’t think magazines with short stories are ever coming back. The situation in academia will likely not improve. But I do suspect Substack will play a role in broadening norms and making it easier to write literary fiction.”

What to Read

In 1968, Mailer published Armies of the Night, a fictionalized account of the 1967 March on the Pentagon. In his review, the famous critic Alfred Kazin wrote: “Mailer’s intuition in this book is that the times demand a new form. He has found it.”

Who is dramatizing the history of our time? Who is looking for new forms? Several writers who’ve appeared on Wisdom of Crowds have been hard at work …

From the Crowd

Does thinking about death help you live a better life? On free speech, who is worse: MAGA or Woke? How could the Democrats win again?

… At one end of this cavern, which was light only by a shaft of sunlight in one corner, there was a tunnel that was designed so that a person might lie down in it, mimicking death. The spiritually inclined would come and spend hours, sometimes weeks, mostly in this space, lying on their backs, in utter darkness; the guide told us we must not close our eyes, but imagine we are dead, and now with God, as all else has fallen away […]

No, I’m sorry, canceling people for celebrating an out-and-out political assassination is not in any way or shape similar to the left’s ideological purges in 2020 for such things as (1) correctly pronouncing a Chinese filler word in a Chinese language class, because it happened to be homophonic with the n-word [Prof. Greg Patton], (2) asking why black people, qua black, should be given special treatment on academic exams [Prof. Gordon Klein], (3) liking Donald Trump’s tweets [Therese Nielsen], (4) saying that rioting was counterproductive to Democrat’s electoral chances [David Shor], (5) showing the 1965 Othello film, which included blackface, as part of a film class [Prof. Bright Shang], or (6) having a father who said the n-word once in 1984, seven years before you were born (Conor Daly).

[…] If our national madness is going to end, or even subside, we need a lengthy period of dominance by a sane, responsible party. Right now, only the Democrats can fit that bill. Democrats need to win consecutive big majorities at the federal level for at least a decade — narrow victories like 2020 will not do. They need to win back a lot of the cultural conservatives they’ve lost over the last decade. Welcome back pro-lifers, gun control skeptics, people freaked out by drag queens and youth gender transition, people who don’t care about climate change, and people who want less immigration. They can do this even as the party as a whole is pro-choice, pro-gun control, supportive of trans adults, balanced on energy policy (Obama was right — all of the above), and in favor of a far more humane immigration policy than Trump’s (though one that still deports illegal immigrants, and hopefully punishes employers who hire them). […]

